American Loans will Simplify Processes for Investment Properties and Rental Properties Buyers

[SANDY, 6/8/2018]—American Loans helps individuals who are planning to buy an investment property or a rental property by simplifying things for them. The company provides access to investment property loans that fit the needs of buyers.

Additionally, American Loans says that property buyers can use their current home equity to finance any extra properties.

The Benefits of Investment Property Loan

According to American Loans, buyers who will utilize the investment property loan will get up to 80 percent of value with scores of 620+ either in refinance or purchase.

The mortgage provider also lends up to 75 percent of future appraised value on renovation loans. Furthermore, interested buyers can apply the investment property loans to one unit up to four units. They can also finance up to 10 properties.

American Loans states that the rates will be 4.25 percent to 4.50 percent, which will depend on the applicant’s qualifications. The company believes in better rates and lower costs.

In Buying Investment or Rental Properties

American Loans reminds interested buyers that it is essential to assess the benefits and the risks involved when investing in rental properties in Salt Lake City. The company adds that investing in property is a little different from a conventional mortgage. It is necessary for investment property buyers to do thorough research.

Property buyers have to examine all factors involved, such as the type of property to invest in, the duration of investment, and the short and long-term profitability.

Mortgage options of buyers will also play an important role, so they have to consider it as well before engaging in any commitment.

American Loans says, “Once you’ve decided, American Loans is here to help you access some of Utah’s best investment property loans and find the right program to fit your needs.”

About American Loans

American Loans is one of the leading mortgage companies in Salt Lake City. The company has been in the industry for over 25 years, providing the most comprehensive mortgage rates to help clients save more money. It uses an extensive nationwide network of lenders to deliver the most suitable loan options.

For more information, visit https://www.americanloans.com/ today.