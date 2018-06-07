Wind Energy Foundation Market: 2017 Product Intelligence

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Wind Energy Foundation Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Wind Energy Foundation Market by foundation type (frame tri-pile, space frame-tripod, monopile, gravity based structure and space frame-jacket) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Wind Energy Foundation Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Wind Energy Foundation Market. According to report the global wind energy foundation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx.x % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global wind energy foundation market covers segments such as foundation type. The foundation type segments include space frame tri-pile, space frame-tripod, monopile, gravity based structure and space frame-jacket.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. The European region covers countries such as, Germany UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global wind energy foundation market such as, Suzlon Group, OWEC Tower AS, SWAY AS, Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas LLC, Blue H Engineering B.V., Ramboll Group, Bladt Industries A/S, MT Højgaard, Principle Power, Inc., and Fugro Renewable Services.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Wind Energy Foundation Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Wind Energy Foundation Market

4. Global Wind Energy Foundation Market by Foundation Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Space Frame Tri-Pile

4.2 Space Frame-Tripod

4.3 Monopile

4.4 Gravity Based Structure

4.5 Space Frame-Jacke

5. Global Wind Energy Foundation Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

5.1 North America

5.1.1 North America Wind Energy Foundation Market by Foundation Type

5.1.2 North America Wind Energy Foundation Market by Country

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Europe Wind Energy Foundation Market by Foundation Type

5.2.2 Europe Wind Energy Foundation Market by Country

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific Wind Energy Foundation Market by Foundation Type

5.3.2 Asia-Pacific Wind Energy Foundation Market by Country

5.4 RoW

5.4.1 RoW Wind Energy Foundation Market by Foundation Type

5.4.2 RoW Wind Energy Foundation Market by Sub-Region

6. Companies Covered

6.1 Suzlon Group

6.2 OWEC Tower AS

6.3 SWAY AS

6.4 Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas LLC

6.5 Blue H Engineering B.V.

6.6 Ramboll Group

6.7 Bladt Industries A/S

6.8 MT Højgaard

6.9 Principle Power, Inc.

6.10 Fugro Renewable Services

