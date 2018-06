Pressure Transmitter Market Service, Application, Geography, Analysis, Trends & Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Pressure transmitters are sensors that are used to measure the pressure or level of industrial liquids and gases. They have application in various industries, such as food & beverage, chemical, and automotive industries. Pressure sensors in the automotive industry are mostly used for engine control.

The key players in the global Pressure Transmitter Market include Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), and Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), among others. Emerson Electric Company, one of the major players in pressure transmitter market, has manufactured a range of Rosemount pressure transmitter. The company states that there are over 10 million devices installed of which this particular pressure transmitter family offers an all-in-one solution for pressure, level, and flow measurement. It is engineered with a coplanar flange for installation and application flexibility. This transmitter offers benefits such as easy to install and is designed with direct process mounting capability for cost-effective installation and efficiency.

The factors driving the growth of the pressure transmitter market consist of increasing demand for automation across all process industries, need for optimizing resources, and improving cost, safety, and security. Power, chemical, water, and pharmaceutical industries are expected to witness the deployment of pressure transmitters. Furthermore, the demand for automation in the process industries to reduce human errors is fuelling the market.

Global Pressure Transmitter Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 43% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Key Players

Emerson Electric Company (U.S.),

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan),

Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland),

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),

Honeywell International,

(U.S.),

Siemens AG (Germany),

General Electric (U.S.),

Schneider Electric SE (Germany),

WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG (Germany),

Dwyer Instruments, Inc. (U.S.),

Segments

The global pressure transmitter market is segmented by type, communication protocol, sensing technology, application, and industry. By type, the market consists of absolute, gauge, differential pressure, and multivariable pressure transmitters. The communication protocol segment comprises, HART (Highway Addressable Remote Transducer) and wireless HART, Foundation Fieldbus, Profibus, and others. The sensing technology segment comprises piezoelectric, capacitive, piezoresistive, strain gauge, and others. The application segment consists of flow, level, and pressure. The vertical segment comprises oil & gas, food & beverage, water & wastewater, pulp & paper, metal & mining, chemical, power, pharmaceutical, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global pressure transmitter market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global pressure transmitter market. Europe market accounts for the second highest share in the pressure transmitter market. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The rise in the number of automotive and chemical industry in the region is boosting the pressure transmitter market. Other aspects such as the development of a new project, and demand for industrial automation, to increase productivity with respect to optimized cost.

