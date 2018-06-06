Haiku Designs Introduces New Lines of Contemporary Bedroom Furniture – An Easy and Affordable Way to Upgrade Your Bedroom

Boulder, CO, – Haiku Designs is showcasing an exclusive collection of contemporary bedroom furniture online. They are the leading manufacturers of modern bedroom furniture, organic mattress, and bedding, located in Boulder, Co.

Haiku Designs has been providing unique home furnishing products for over 30 years, based on many of the themes of beautify and simplicity found in Japanese and Asian culture. Their unique range of contemporary bedroom furniture adds a touch of sophistication to any surroundings. No matter whether you’re at home or the office, you’ll always fine their furniture offerings creates a space of ease and relaxation.

Their exclusive range of modern and contemporary bedroom furniture not only provides you a space of comfort, but can also help to create a personal retreat place in your own home. In addition, their modern furniture products are also meant for adding elegance to your bedroom. All of Haiku Design’s unique furniture offerings are a great match of quality and affordability, and feature many Eco-Friendly designs, made from sustainable resourced materials.

Each collection of contemporary bedroom furniture has been chosen to offer a great combination of excellence in quality and simplicity in design. They showcase a wide range of bedroom furniture including solid wood platform beds, Japanese platform & tatami beds, eco-friendly bedroom furniture, and much more. Visit their website and explore their unique collection now!

About the Company

Haiku Designs is an eco-friendly company that offers Modern, Asian, and Contemporary furniture designed to complement and enhance any home environment. You can buy directly online through their website with low-cost or free shipping to anywhere within the United States and Canada. If you prefer to view the products in person, you can enjoy the touch and feel of their furniture products in their retail showroom located in Boulder, Colorado.

Haiku Designs

Boulder, Colorado

Telephone: + 1-800-736-7614

Fax: + 303-666-5837

Website – https://www.haikudesigns.com