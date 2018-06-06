Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market with Regional Analysis, Demand, Share, Growth and Forecasts 2022

Market Overview: –

Governments across the globe are trying to promote green and clean energy usage. The availability of financial subsidies from governments is expected to drive the market. However, huge initial investments and shortage of skilled labor are the major restraints for the market growth.

The rising demand for energy and increasing greenhouse gas emission has raised the significance of renewable energy sources such as wind energy, which will boost the growth of direct drive wind turbine market globally. Factors such as favorable government policies, growing concern for energy conservation and depleting fossil fuel reserves are expected to drive the global direct drive wind turbine market during the forecast period.

The global direct drive wind turbine market is projected to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR by the end of 2022.

Key Players:-

GE Renewable Energy

Siemens AG

Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Leitwind AG

ENERCON GmbH

Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group

Emergya Wind Technologies B.V.

VENSYS Energy AG

Windtronics LLC

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global direct drive wind turbine market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global direct drive wind turbine market by its capacity, technology and region.

By Capacity

Less than 1MW

1MW to 3MW

More than 3MW

By Technology

Electrically Excited Synchronous Generator (EESG)

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Generator (PMSG)

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of World

Regional Analysis of Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market

It is due to countries such as Spain, U.K., France and Ireland, in the region that the investment is high in wind energy sector with favorable government regulations.

It is followed by Asia-Pacific due to the adoption of gearless wind turbines in the emerging nations such as China and India with growing energy needs in the region.

