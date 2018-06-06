Aircraft De-Icing Market Global Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis 2022

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market Information by Equipment (De-Icing Trucks, Sweepers, & others), By Fluid Type (Type I, Type II, Type III, and Type IV), By Application (Commercial and Military) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

The North American and European regions witness extensive snowfall, which hamper the aircraft functioning as extensive snow is accumulated on the aircraft surfaces, which simultaneously delay the airport operations. To avoid such delays and ensure safe take offs of the airplane, it is necessary to implement de-icing operations. Aircraft de-icing operations are either performed by the airline operators or are contracted to third party vendors. The growing need for safe takeoff and landing operations of the airplane, even in adverse weather conditions, drives the growth of the market. As a result, the aircraft de-icing market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5%, during the forecast period.

Amongst all types of equipment used for aircraft de-icing, the de-icing trucks are expected to account for the largest market share, throughout the forecast period. The growth of the de-icing trucks segment can be attributed to factors such as the expansion activities undertaken at various airports and the extensive investments made to prevent snow delays, which provide various opportunities for the third-party companies.

However, the growth of this market is expected to be restrained by the huge cost associated with the de-icing fluids.

Get Report Sample@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4188

Regional Analysis

The European region is expected to witness the fastest growth, during the forecasted period. Some European countries such as the U.K., Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, France, and Germany experience high density of snowfall, every year. When snow is accumulated on the aircraft surfaces, it hampers their performance, stability, and control, thereby driving the need for aircraft de-icing solutions and equipment, for the removal of accumulated snow. The North American region is also expected to dominate the aircraft de-icing market, during the forecast period, owing to the cold climatic conditions in the region and the presence of major players such as UTC Aerospace Systems, Textron Inc., and The Dow Chemical Company.



The report for Global Aircraft De-Icing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global aircraft de-icing market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies the key players of the market, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW).

The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region.

By Equipment



De-icing Trucks

Sweepers

Others

By Fluid Type



Type I

Type II

Type III

Type IV

By Application



Commercial

Military

By Region



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Browse Full Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aircraft-de-icing-market-4188