The New York designer invented a “intimate robot”. Its person is a boyfriend. [Curiosity Daily]

The days of falling in love with robots may not be far behind.

Fei Liu is a designer in New York and an artist. She created a robot boyfriend Gabriel 2052 with open source technology. Unlike sex toys that are already available on the market, Gabriel 2052 is an “intimacy robot” that not only meets her physical needs but also fulfills her emotional needs like a real boyfriend.

Gabriel 2052 does not possess the human posture and appearance. Its first iteration is based on the modified robot arm purchased on Amazon. But it can convey his needs through a series of actions that can touch people and interact with them. It is also equipped with a tactile sensor that can capture the nuances of human touch. When it is separated from people, its touch will embed people’s clothes through touch, so that people can still feel his touch close to their skin.

However, the most special feature of Gabriel 2052 is that it is designed with open source software. Liu Fei believes that using open source technology allows more people to use it according to their own needs, or even subvert it, and serve more people. She said, “In an era where ‘future is a woman’, we must create a reality that allows women to participate in building the world we believe in. Open source technology is the first step in this revolution.” She hopes to empower women And technology, thus challenging the male dominated love robot field.

Back in 2007, AI expert David Levy said in his book “Love and Sex with Robots”: “In 2050, humans will love robots, marry robots, and interact with robots. Making love.” A sample survey of 12,000 people in 2017 also showed that 27% of people aged 18-34 think that it is normal for them to establish relationships or even romances with robots in the future.

As early as 2010, the world’s first sex robot, Roxxxy, was already available. Its testers also said that the robot has one of the biggest advantages – it will not hurt your heart. It won’t escape the family, it won’t irritate you, and it won’t leave you when you don’t have money or pull a sports car. At present, there are at least five manufacturers of sex robots in the world, and the prices of the “advanced” models produced are between 4,000 pounds (approximately RMB 35,000) and 11,600 pounds (approximately RMB 100,000). Many robots can simulate different scenes and are set to different personality traits.

However, these sex robots on the market are mainly women’s editions, and they are more physiologically satisfied. The premise of love and marriage with robots is that we are willing to believe that robots also have emotional life and desires.

Judging from current technology, it is not impossible for robots to have emotions and desires. Laurence Devilliers, a computer scientist and researcher at the CNRS, said: “Robots don’t have their own intentions, so they cannot fall in love, but they can be programmed to do so.”

Robots capable of simulating emotions are also being developed. Japan’s auto giant Honda released a new robot program called Empower, Experience, and Empathy, which includes the new 3E-A18 robot, which “shows empathy with various facial expressions.” Jean Michel Mourier of France’s Blue FrogRobotics also stated, “We have been working hard to be an emotional robot.” The company developed a companion and social robot named Buddy that will be released later this year. Qihan Technology’s robot robot Sanbot, Softbank and the French company Aldebaran Robotics developed Pepper, which can be “humanized” by teaching them to read human emotions and respond appropriately.

Rodolphe Gelin, head of research at Aldebaran and a French robotics scientist, said: “Robots can fully understand human emotions, but this depends on how humans express this emotion… Robots learn much faster than humans, but their understanding is more accurate. Because they analyze a lot of parameters, including scenes, speech, intonation, pupil size.”

Gabriel 2052, created by Liu Fei, is also a “humanoid” in system design. She introduced unpredictability, probability, decision trees, etc. to construct a simulated subconscious system for the Gabriel 2052. Gabriel 2052 can also challenge her and does not always do what she wants it to do.

It is worth mentioning that in order to make Gabriel 2052’s dialogue with her unpredictable, Liu Fei collected the text of her and her ex-boyfriend as a database to train Gabriel 2052, so that it can grasp the rhythm of recovery like humans.

If Gabriel 2052 is popular, robot lovers will become popular, and the relationship between people, people, and robots will be reshaped. David Levy said: “Those who question the possibilities of robot life are like those who questioned artificial intelligence in the 1960s. The life of a robot is an artificial form of life, but there is also a sense of life. Accept and recognize this Life forms will be a tremendous advance for humanity.”

But there are also many questions about robots. The robotic ethicists Kathleen Richardson and Erik Billing have launched a “Reverse Sex Robot Movement.” They believe that the development of sex robots has the suspicion of materializing women and children. At the same time, this practice will also affect the relationship between people. . And since sex robots are basically passive recipients, they may contribute to human sexual abuse and in the long run even people may lose empathy.

Kathleen said: “Robophilia will become a common phenomenon in the next 50 years.”

And if the robot is not only satisfied with physiological needs, but also has the emotional ability, which means that the robot will store a large amount of personal information. Dr. Kate Devlin of the Department of Computer Science at the University of London’s Goldsmiths raised concerns about data security. She stated that in 2016, a female user sued sex toy manufacturer Standard Innovation, claiming that the company collected the user’s private data through its products and corresponding App, and retained the data.

In addition, if the robot gains stronger cognitive ability and even consciousness, how to define the rights of the robot, can it bear moral and legal responsibility for its own behavior? At the 3rd International Robot Conference in 2017, David Levy said that the Ohio State University has developed a “Transcript Nano Transfection” (TNT) chip that can successfully inject genetic code into skin cells. He mentioned In this way, the robot’s genetic code can be passed on to its descendants in combination with the human genetic code. But if the robot really marries, has children, and if the robot can get custody of the child, can it get a spouse’s bank account? This is another bunch of controversial issues.