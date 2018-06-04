Virtual Reality Headsets Market by Worldwide Market Size, Growth Rate and Forecast Report 2023

Market Highlights:

A virtual reality (or VR) headset is a device that you wear over eyes like a pair of goggles. VR headset consists of an Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) or Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) screen, and head motion tracking sensor to provide effective 3D picture. This sensor tracks the head motion and provides 3D image with up to 360 degree field of view as per head movement. VR headsets are widely used with computer games but they are also used in other applications, including simulators and trainers.

VR companies seek to cover all home activities together with VR products: sports, shopping, and theme parks. Virtual reality will touch and cover any possible social activity. For instance, currently, there are several companies developing VR software that will bridge the gap between the old and the new way of sport gaming that are known as vSports – games and experiences that take the competitive and physical nature of traditional sports and merge it with the digital immersiveness of virtual reality.

Virtual reality technology can enable gamers to indulge in an imaginary setting where the gamer’s physical presence is simulated to be a part of the three-dimensional environment. With VR equipment and accessories, the user can view, move around, and even interact with the objects within the game. Several start-ups are developing prototypes for using the virtual reality technology in video games, which is expected to impact the growth favourably over the years to come.

Major key Players

Facebook (U.S.),

Google (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Fove, Inc. (U.S.),

Oculus VR, LLC (U.S.),

Sony Corporation (Japan),

Samsung electronics ltd. (South Korea),

HTC Corporation (Taiwan),

LG Electronics, Inc.

(South Korea), and Avegant Corporation (U.S.) among others.

According to MRFR, Globally the Industry for Virtual Reality Headsets market is expected to grow at the rate of more than 35% from 2016 to 2022.

Segments for Virtual Reality Headsets Market:

Global Virtual Reality Headsets Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Types: Handheld, smartphone enabled, and PC-connected among others.

Segmentation by Component: Head-mounted display, stereo sound system, head motion tracking sensor, controllers, and display screen among others.

Segmentation by Application: consumer electronics, healthcare, games & entertainment, automobile, and education among others.

Regional Analysis of Virtual Reality Headsets Market:

North America is dominating the Global Virtual Reality Headsets Market with the largest market share in the region due to growing investment in technologies and high demand by films, education system and military to develop and improve visual experience and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022. Virtual Reality Headsets Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at with a highest CAGR due to growing technological advancement in the region.

