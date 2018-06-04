Research Report Covers the Global Pressure Vessel Market 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Pressure Vessel Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Pressure Vessel Market by application (gas storage, CNG vehicles, and hydrogen vehicles), by construction type (CNG Type I, CNG Type II, CNG Type III, and CNG Type IV market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Pressure Vessel Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Pressure Vessel Market. According to report the global pressure vessel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global pressure vessel market covers segments such as application, and construction type. The application segments include gas storage, CNG vehicles, and hydrogen vehicles. On the basis of construction type the global pressure vessel market is categorized into CNG Type I, CNG Type II, CNG Type III, and CNG Type IV.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pressure vessel market such as, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Samuel CNG Pressure Vessel Group, General Electric, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., IHI Corporation, Westinghouse Electric Company LLC., CNG Pressure Vessels (India), and Halvorsen.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Pressure Vessel Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Pressure Vessel market

4. Global Pressure Vessel Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Gas Storage

4.2 CNG Vehicles

4.3 Hydrogen Vehicles

5. Global Pressure Vessel Market by Construction Type 2017 – 2023

5.1 CNG Type I

5.2 CNG Type II

5.3 CNG Type III

5.4 CNG Type IV

6. Global Pressure Vessel Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pressure Vessel Market by Application

6.1.2 North America Pressure Vessel Market by Construction Type

6.1.3 North America Pressure Vessel Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Pressure Vessel Market by Application

6.2.2 Europe Pressure Vessel Market by Construction Type

6.2.3 Europe Pressure Vessel Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Pressure Vessel Market by Application

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Pressure Vessel Market by Construction Type

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pressure Vessel Market by Country

6.4 Row

6.4.1 Row Pressure Vessel Market by Application

6.4.2 Row Pressure Vessel Market by Construction Type

6.4.3 Row Pressure Vessel Market by Sub-Region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

7.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

7.3 Samuel CNG Pressure Vessel Group

7.4 General Electric

7.5 Larsen & Toubro Limited

7.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

7.7 IHI Corporation

7.8 Westinghouse Electric Company LLC.

7.9 CNG Pressure Vessels (India)

7.10 Halvorsen

