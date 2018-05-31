Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Strategy | Industry Research Report Forecast to 2022

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Market research future published research report on Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market. The Hydraulic Fracturing Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 11% during the period 2018 to 2022.
Market Highlights
One of the key drivers for the growth of hydraulic fracturing market is the increased demand for extraction of oil and natural gas which requires hydraulic fracturing
The demand for hydraulic fracturing market is expected to be driven by the rapid increase in the rate of production and it provides access to strategy of shifting energy through natural gas and energy security by domestic supply. The increase in demand of energy and the increase in inclination towards production and exploration of non-conventional sources of energy such as shale gas and tight oil among others is expected to further drive the growth of the market. Favorable government rules and regulations and the increased government expenditure for promoting the extraction of natural resources is further expected to drive the growth of the market.
Key Players
GE Renewable Energy (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Leitwind AG (Italy), ENERCON GmbH (Germany), Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group (China), Emergya Wind Technologies B.V. (The Netherlands), VENSYS Energy AG (Germany), Windtronics LLC (U.S.) and American Superconductor Corporation (U.S.) are some of the leading players operating in this market.
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global hydraulic fracturing market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Hydraulic Fracturing Market by its well type, technology, application and region.
- By well Type
- Horizontal
- Vertical
- By technology
- Plug-And-Perforation
- Sliding Sleeve
- others
- By Application
- Crude oil
- Shale gas
- Tight oil
- Others
- By Region
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Target Audience
- Manufactures
- Raw Materials Suppliers
- Aftermarket suppliers
- Research Institute / Education Institute
- Potential Investors
- Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Regional Analysis
Regional Analysis of Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market
North America region is expected to dominate the hydraulic fracturing market during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increase in exploration of unconventional natural resources and the availability of resources such as skilled manpower. Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow owing to the availability of natural resources in the region in abundance. The increased concept of digging wells in the rural areas of the region is also contributing to the growth of the market in the region.
Among all technologies, plug and perforation is the most commonly used for the extraction of crude oil and natural gas. It is used in cased hole wells and is flexible in nature. Plug and perforation technique majorly helps in achieving high production rate. It is mainly used for shale oil and shale gas completions. It has the ability to be reworked in case of any problem or when production process pauses. The ease of accessibility provided by such technology for fracking in horizontal wells, make it a favorable technology than alternatives such as sliding sleeve and others.
