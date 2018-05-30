VPN now can stop WebRTC leaking your IP

From 2015, WebRTC VPN bug are always leaks our real IP, even if you are using VPN service, these IP leaks are not stop. But from then on, many VPN service providers are looking for a way to solve this problem. Good news is that, most VPN service providers can hide your IP now.

March 27, 2018，Stagno has tested 124VPNs and Proxy providers and 20 of them leaks users’ IPs via WebRTC (16.13%), 101 of them are keeping your IP hidden. You can visit google docs to see the complete list, by the way, yestoday we publish an article about VPN Logging Policy, you guys can take a look at it. And we still put Logging policy information in WebRTC doc.

http://vpnif.com/26-vpns-service-showing-bad-logging-policies/

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1WE6HIAmZyL1m3MqAfLnR7Fxvdap4DNom2hcaZeEj0uI/edit?usp=sharing_eil&ts=5ad7659c

The following providers leaks users’ IP:

Astrill

BlackVPN

ChillGlobal (Chrome and Firefox Plugin)

CyrenVPN

Glype (Depends on the configuration)

hide-me.org

Hola!VPN

Hola!VPN (Chrome Extension)

Hoxx VPN (Firefox Browser Plugin)

HTTP PROXY in browser that support Web RTC

IBVPN (Browser Addon)

PHP Proxy

piratebayproxy.co

psiphon3 (not leaking if using L2TP/IP)

SmartHideProxy

SOCKS Proxy on browsers with Web RTC enabled

SumRando Web Proxy

TOR as PROXY on browsers with Web RTC enabled

Windscribe Addons (Browser Extension/Plugin)

The complete list not include all VPN service and the logging policies, you can test your VPN if you can’t find it in the list.

Here are some web-pages can help you to test ip leak.

https://www.expressvpn.com/webrtc-leak-test

https://ip.voidsec.com/

https://ipleak.net/

If you find out that your VPN leaks your real IP, then you can disable WebRTC on your browsers manually or install the Add-on. Because most browsers still enable WebRTC by default except the Tor Browser, Edge, and Internet Explorer.

You can google the methods or go to http://vpnif.com/tools-ipleak-test-ipv6-leak-test-and-dnsleak-test/.

Which VPN service can protect our privacy when we use WebRTC. We list them from the detailed list, and we rank them, so you can pick the best one.

ExpressVPN: Best one VPN service I think, and it is strict No Logging VPN.

NordVPN(77% discount):Perfect VPN, and perfect logging policy, more important is the price.

StrongVPN: As the name, it’s strong and No logging.

Private Internet Access(58% discount): No logging VPN, it’s popular in US.

VyprVPN: Old VPN service provider.

HideMyAss: Famous VPN too.

CyberGhost

BTGuard

BolehVPN

CactusVPN

AirVPN

Ivacy

LiquidVPN

SaferVPN

PureVPN(78% discount)

Torguard

SwitchVPN

Zone

Windscribe VPN

SecureVPN.com

PrivateVPN

Ironsocket

IPVanish

Hide My IP

Boxpn

FlyVPN

IBVPN

ProXPN

Proxy.sh

VPN Gate(Free)

VPNbook(Free)

ZoogVPN