MADSEN Cycles Offers a Wide Array of Bucket Bike Accessories

MADSEN Cycles provides its uniquely designed bucket bike which comes with a wide range of accessories. All accessories aim to improve the ride by offering comfort, security, style, and functionality.

“With a few accessories, you can make the ride even more comfortable for you and your kids,” the bucket bike manufacturer says.

Comfortable and Secure Design

Other than riding with the perfect balance and security, MADSEN Cycles aims to make each ride comfortable with its bucket on top of its 20-inch rear wheel. The company’s huge range of accessories makes bike riding better.

For instance, its large and tough bucket on the back comes with two removable bench seats and four seat belts. The bucket has the capacity to hold almost anything – from kids to groceries, picnic baskets, and the whole enchilada.

“So, load up the kids, strap them inside the bucket, place packed lunches, get on the bike, and head to the park for a day full of fun,” MADSEN Cycles says.

Creative Accessories for Function

MADSEN Cycle’s range of accessories aims to make kids more comfortable in their bucket bike ride. Its stylish, custom-made rain covers for the bucket lets families cruise the roads in any weather.

The company’s solid, frame-mounted front racks not only offer one more place for carrying, but it also makes the bucket bike look more stylish.

Its middle bucket seat accessory serves as an excellent flat, padded surface for families to transport their pets. They can also change their kid’s diaper or fill the bucket with drinks for a party with the middle bucket seat accessory.

About MADSEN Cycles

MADSEN Cycles manufactures customized bicycles. It designs brightly colored bikes with large rear buckets which can carry almost four kids with some cargo included. The company crafted a new twist on family bikes, making sure every family in Utah falls in love with bucket bikes. It also offers different types of accessories that help make the ride more comfortable.

MADSEN Cycles’ bucket bikes encourage families to create more memories by riding in style, comfort, and ease. To find out more about its products, visit https://www.madsencycles.com/ today.