Isolation Amplifier Market Production, Share, Demand, Applications and Opportunities Market Research Report 2023

Major giants like Texas Instruments and Toshiba Corporation are investing into isolation amplifier market due to increasing demand from various industry verticals. Toshiba Corporation has launched optical coupled isolation amplifiers which will be available in both digital and analog output types. The isolation amplifier is equipped with a delta-sigma AD converter which helps in detecting infinitesimal electric current and voltage fluctuation with high-precision. This proves to be very useful in industrial applications and is basically suited for current and voltage sensing applications.

North America region holds the largest market share of global Isolation Amplifier Market followed by Europe. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the growing urbanization in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to the growing economies like China and India. China is considered to be the manufacturing hub of electronics. The region also has strong presence of manufacturing industries which is driving the growth of isolation amplifier market.

Isolation amplifier market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. The type segment is further bifurcated into analog and digital. The analog type isolation amplifiers are suited for almost all applications owing to its high durability and high reliability. Analog isolation used with a combination of digital isolation also proves to be inexpensive. This is also another factor driving the growth of isolation amplifier market.

Isolation amplifiers are based on optocoupler technology and was basically designed for voltage sensing and current sensing. Isolation amplifier is used to minimize the effects of a following circuit on the preceding circuit. The purpose of an isolation amplifier is not to amplify the signal but the current of same voltage is passed out as it was sent in without any leakage of current. It has major applications in the field of telecommunications owing to increasing demand for high speed data and voice clarity. Telecommunication sectors requires data back up and constant data exchange and isolated amplifiers provide high data protection. Owing to this, demand from telecommunication sector is fueling the market growth of isolation amplifier market.

The global isolation amplifier market is expected to grow at approx. USD 1.7 Billion by 2023, at 10% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Mouser Electronics (U.S.)

Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.)

Broadcom Ltd. (Singapore)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Dewetron GmbH (Germany)

Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)

Wurth Elektronik (Germany)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

DRAGO Automation GmbH (Germany)

Segments:

Isolation amplifier market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Type

Analog

Digital

By Application

Medical

Patient Monitoring

Biomedical Measurements

ECG

EEG

Industrial

Industrial Process Control

Current Shunt Measurement

Ground Loop Elimination

Nuclear

Telecommunications

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of isolation amplifier market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in isolation amplifier market in Asia Pacific is attributed to growing economy in the Asian countries like China and India and strong presence of manufacturing industries in that region.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM technology solution providers

Amplifiers Manufacturers

Amplifiers Suppliers

Manufacturing Companies

