EFLEET HUB ANNOUNCED BY FLEETWORTHY SOLUTIONS

Managing Fleet Compliance Data Gets an Upgrade

Madison, WI – Transportation compliance service and technology solutions provider – Fleetworthy Solutions – today announces the release of its next compliance technology offering. Called ‘eFleet Hub’, the new product aims to help carrier fleets streamline and manage their data – data which typically comes from many sources – and rationalizes those streams of data in one space. Thanks to an intensive and thorough research and product development process, ‘eFleet Hub’ moves private and for-hire fleets to a Single Version of the Truth solution, offering a clear view of their compliance health status in a single, online dashboard.

“We know the pain of many fleets, especially with the onset of the ELD Mandate,

and that led to development of ‘eFleet Hub’. With so many providers of telematics, so many sources of fleet data to manage, and so many places to lose track of it all, we developed this new product to ease that pain. It is a piece of technology focused on simplifying a once tedious and time-consuming task for our customers.”

– Rob Getz – CEO, Fleetworthy Solutions

An innovative tie-in to the already sophisticated and powerful Intelligent Compliance Platform – COMPLY 2.0 – ‘eFleet Hub’ stands poised to make a marked difference in the everyday workflow of fleets of all types. Transportation professionals responsible for managing their fleets and all things related to safety and compliance will see the value in the new product offering of ‘eFleet Hub’.

“We currently use 3 different ELD operating systems in our fleet, eFleet Hub seamlessly brings ELD data from the 3 different providers into one system, allowing us to spend less time bringing all the data together and assuring we are compliant… Having one place to access our data is a win in my book!”

– Ray A. George CDS, CRST Director of Safety-Asset Light

In this modern era, commercial vehicle fleets have multiple data sources for HOS (manual and electronic), GPS, driver performance, fuel use, toll dollars, e-DVIR’s, and more. Safety issues and violations can go unnoticed for weeks or months while sifting through mountains of data, possibly endangering fleet operations, fleet assets and drivers, and the motoring public. Fleetworthy Solutions’ ‘eFleet Hub’ is an addition to a fleet’s toolbox – an empowering piece of technology – developed in support of allowing private and for-hire operations to fulfill their duties and customer needs in a more efficient, safer, and more compliant way.

Current integrations include data providers such as:

• Omnitracs

• Verizon Connect

• Rand McNally (DriverTech)

• Geo Tab (mygeotab)

• PeopleNet

• Nextraq

• Comdata

• And More…

If a new integration is sought, the design of ‘eFleet Hub’ allows for new providers to be added with a fair amount of ease and in a shortened timeline.

Fleetworthy Solutions makes this new product available through their professional services and technology suite to transportation professionals across North America. Fleets interested in finding out more information, scheduling a demo, or inquiring on pricing can reach out online, call, or have a conversation at one of several industry tradeshows Fleetworthy attends.