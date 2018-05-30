Disposable Surgical Kits Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Disposable surgical kits include surgical to be used in surgery, drapes for delivery kits, and disposable blood donor kits. Disposable surgical kits are cost-effective, help in eliminate instrument cleaning and recycling, and reduce infection associated with surgery. Thus, increasing the efficiency of hospitals and surgical centers by increasing their productivity. Disposable surgical kits were confined only to IV bags, blood bags, swabs, and others in the recent past. Increasing demand for cost-effectiveness and efficiency has led to an increased focus on the usage of single-use and disposable products. Increasing technological development has also paved the way for high quality and highly efficient disposable surgical kits, as compared to traditional or reusable surgical kits.

The disposable surgical kit market is expected to expand during the forecast period. The usage of disposable kits has increased rapidly in various healthcare settings, as an increasing number of healthcare professionals are employing disposable surgical kits, as compared to re-usable kits, due to the advantages associated with disposable kits. Disposable surgical kits are highly practical in their usage, as they reduce the cost of storing in an aseptic condition. These kits also reduce the cost of sterilization associated with re-usable kits, and they are easy to dispose.

The global disposable surgical kits market can be segmented based on material type, procedure type, end user, and region. Based on material type, the market can be segregated into non-woven fabrics and film. In terms of procedure type, the global disposable surgical kits can be classified into orthopedic, neurosurgery, general surgery, women’s health, urology, ophthalmic, ENT, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be into hospitals, clinics, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research & academic institutes, trauma centers, and others. Rising trend toward ophthalmic surgery in the last few years is estimated to considerably boost the demand for disposable surgical kits, particularly in cataract and retinal surgeries.

Major drivers of the global disposable surgical kits market include developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about hygiene in developing economies, favorable government regulation in promoting the usage of disposable surgical kits, and increasing mergers and acquisitions in the healthcare medical devices sector. Major restraints of the global disposable surgical kits market include generation of significant amounts of waste, thus increasing environmental apprehensions, and existence of certain impurities in these disposable surgical kits, which are likely to contaminate the content.

In terms of geography, the global disposable surgical kits market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the global disposable surgical kit market due to high demand, presence of major manufacturers, and increasing product launches in the region. Europe is expected to follow North America in terms of market share. Asia Pacific is estimated to provide lucrative opportunity to the disposable market during the forecast period. High demand for surgical kits increasing awareness regarding hospital acquired infection during and after surgical procedure, along with increasing competition between global and regional manufacturers is anticipated to drive the market in the region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand during the forecast period under the influence of major economies.

The disposable surgical kits market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing economic stability in countries such as Brazil.

Major players operating in the global disposable surgical kits market include Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Medtronic, Dynarex, Smith & Nephew, LSL Healthcare, Inc.

