Unisecure Data Centers Introduces Managed CDP Backup Solutions

To finding the right backup technology is a big challenge in IT industry, Unisecure provides CDP Backup service technology which runs on Multiple platforms, different Technologies and Operating Systems.

Philadelphia, US, 29th May 2018 | Unisecure provides world-class Data Center facilities and now introduced Continuous Data Protection (CDP) backup Services for Backups in environments which runs on many platforms, different Technologies and Operating Systems.

Why CDP Backup Services ?

CDP is also known as real-time backup or continue backup of PCs data by automatically saving all changes made to that data. This technology gives you opportunity to bring back your data backup to the end moments before your original data got screwed because of some malfunction practices.

CDP backups are creating and keeping all information available with easy and quick access. This backups preserve many retention points. You can preserve till 30 retention over 30 days also grant you to control data save points within the given period. For crash issue, our Bare-Metal restore will completely recover your server with all contents including pre-set.

Changes in the Data Storage are saved into a separate storage location when CDP is utilized.

Features of Managed Backup services :

Data Retention Policies

Recovery Point Archiving

Bare-Metal Restore

Powerful File Excludes

Point-in-Time snapshots

Portable Storage Backup

CPD provides restore options for :

Mails

Messages

Data-base, Files and Logs

Computer files

Crash consistent images