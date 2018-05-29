Horra’s signature outlets with retailers in Gujarat

Fashionistas and youngsters who love trendy accessories have reason to cheer, because “fresh and fun” fashion brand Horra, has arrived in Ahmedabad. Horra is a home-grown, quality driven brand that delivers responsible style with its vibrant accessory collections. Their luxurious collections of watches for men and women are delightful and encompass many different styles. Horra has totes, handbags, laptop bags and a range of wallets to please him and her.

At the launch, Mr. Parimal Mehta, Founder – Director, Horra Luxury said “Horra has the best quality products, high-end and luxurious, yet affordable and youthful, and we are happy to open our retail counters here in lively Ahmedabad and nearby cities”

Find Horra’s collections at The Shoppe-Vadodara, Majestic Kanak, Rajiv Plaza, opposite Ram Baug, Thaltej and Raj Stationers, Surendra Mangaldas Road, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad.

Do drop in for the trendiest accessory for yourself or the perfect gift for friends and family! Handcrafted with precision, offering the latest trends and international style in each of our products and fabricating fashion that is the perfect combination of style, quality and craftsmanship. Horra brings to you perfection in every piece, ensuring that every accessory is curated to offer you a lavishly designed experience, styled to suit your every mood.

