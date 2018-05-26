Amazon EBS Features and Pricing

If you are already using the Amazon Web Services, then it’s time to get add-ons such as storages. It will be bad for your business if you are always running out of storage capacity. Your applications and programs won’t be able to develop well. In this case, Amazon ebs can definitely help you.

What is amazon ebs?

This is a kind of persistent storage that can expand according to your needs. This storage runs in the cloud so you can access it anytime. With high availability and storage life, you will be guaranteed to a life of reduced workloads. Amazon ebs has a consistent performance and you won’t feel any latencies at all.

Amazon ebs pricing

With storage, you will only pay for what you provision. For EBS General Purpose SSD Volumes, you will be charged for the amount of data provisioned in gigabytes. The I/O is already included in the Amazon ebs pricing, and the charge is a minimum of 60 seconds, so you only get to pay for the gigabytes. The price varies per region. There is an option in the aws.amazon.com/ebs/pricing that will let you choose your region. Say you are living in East Ohio, and you are using an Amazon EBS Throughput Optimized HDD (st1) volume, that will be charged the current price of $0.045 per gigabyte of storage each month. If you are living in the Asia Pacific, let’s say Seoul South Korea, the price can be$0.051 per GB. Amazon ebs pricing includes VAT and sales tax depending on your location.

With the awsebs, you have the option of fine-tuning analytics engines, databases, and applications. Some of the typical examples in using awsebs is when you need it to run Engines that have Big Data Analytics such as Amazon EMR clusters. If you are comfortable with non – relational and relational data servers, then you can try Microsoft SQL Server, MongoDB, and Cassandra. Dara warehousing applications like Teradata and Vertica and processing applications such as Splunk and Kafka can be very-well handled by awsebs. Some of the features of awsebs that you may not want to miss are high-performance values, availability, encryption, access management, snapshots, elastic and volumes.

Aws ebs pricing

The good thing about the storage is you can try it for free. The free trial will make you see if this is really what you are looking for. You can get the chance to deploy your very first EBS volume by getting started. Aws ebs pricing is determined by Gigabytes/month. You only get a charge if say, for example, you were able to provision at least 31 GB in a day. This will also work if, for a month, you have a volume that is actively running. If you have 1GB active every day for an hour, you will also get billed for the GB/m billing system. You can terminate, and reduce your storage if you are not using it. For the full list of awsebs pricing, see the Amazon website.

