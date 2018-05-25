World Hypertension Day: Lucknow is in control of “Hypertension” leading to kidney diseases

May 16, 2018: Instituted by the World Hypertension League (WHL) in 2005, each year World Hypertension Day is celebrated on May 17 to increase the awareness of Hypertension and related disease. With numerous studies and stories hypertension and cardiac ailments are well established relationship but fewer know that hypertension can results in renal failure as well. Over the year India and its tier II cities has also established their relationship with hypertension & renal failure ailments.

According to WHO and Journal of Hypertension 40% urban population and 17% of rural population are suffering from Hypertension. And out of those 23.5% are male and 22.60% are female. Hypertension accounts for nearly 13% of annual global deaths. There are accountable reasons which gives birth to hypertension and cause severe damage to the arteries, heart, kidney failure, dementia or bone loss.High blood pressure is result of hypertension which can damage blood vessels in the kidneys, reducing their ability to work properly. This stretching of blood vessels scars and weakens blood vessels including those in the kidneys. In this process Kidneys may stop removing wastes and extra fluid from the body. These excessive fluid in blood may rise blood pressure even more, creating a dangerous cycle.

According to Dr. Sanjeev Gulati, Director Nephrology at Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall hospital– While I keep on visiting Lucknow on several occasions I found that this city is inclining in grips of hypertension. Among the all known cause for ailments related to Hypertension “renal” is undervalued. Hypertension is damaging more other organs than only heart. The number of people seeking renal consultation due to hypertension has gone up and the age of patients have come down. Every time I visit Lucknow there are new faces in my OPD regardless of age or gender. The time has come to evaluate the situation and work towards raising the attention of hypertension related kidney diseases.”

The symptoms of hypertension and kidney disease are not shown often. The early stages of both are swelling called Edema. Once kidney function decreases further one can feel appetite loss, nausea, vomiting, feeling tired, weight loss, headaches, dry skin, increases or decreased urination and sleep problems. It is high time if you see or feel such symptoms coupled with hypertension you must visit a doctor.

On the occasion of World Hypertension Day Mr. Sandeep Guuru, Facility Director at Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital said- World Hypertension Day gives us the right time and occasion to do more for the society. These world health days are marked not only to celebrate but create awareness for the disease. We are seeing rise in renal disease due to hypertension and this is the right day to talk about it. I urge people to talk about it and join hands to raise the awareness.