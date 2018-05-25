The 3rd Asia (Guangzhou) Battery Sourcing Fair 2018 (GBF Asia 2018)

Date: August 16th-18th, 2018

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

Add: No. 382, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Website: http://www.battery-expo.com/index.php?lang=en

China Primed to Lead the Way in Global EV Battery Market

According to a recent report by Forbes, a $240 billion global EV battery industry will come to pass in the next 20 years. On grounds of China’s unrivalled capacity built by over 140 domestic suppliers, China is poised to take charge of the global market.

Review of GBF Asia 2017

Spanning over 15,000 sq.m, GBF Asia 2017 received over 12,000 person-time visitors and 237 exhibitors (up by 54.9%) such as Mikrouna, O-PA, Zeon, ULVAC, Keysight, Lishen, Highstar, OptimumNano, Sunwoda, etc. The 55-people purchase group from Federation of Indian Small Scale Battery Associations and other buyers from leading enterprises like Microsoft, LG Chem, Roadmasters, Chrysler, Tesla Labs, etc were much impressed by the variety of EV batteries, lithium batteries and storage batteries.

GBF Asia 2018 Strives to Fill 3 Exhibition Halls With 300+ Exhibitors!

Battery and manufacturing equipment exhibitors are projected to maintain a overwhelming presence, while more active participation is expected from graphene, supercapacitor, and hydrogen fuel cell suppliers due to Chinese government’s strong attention to these sectors. Seeing more and more battery manufacturer is setting up their own EV production line, GBF Asia will be adding EV to its exhibit range. Up to now, more than 100 exhibitors have confirmed their booth at GBF2018, including CATL, Lishen, Genius Technology, Lead Intelligent Equipment, Guangzhou Supersonic Automation Technology, etc.

Exhibition Scope

Various kinds of batteries

Combined batteries for cellphones, interphones, cordless telephone, laptops, digital cameras, portable DVD, emergency lights, electric toys, UPS, railway locomotives and passenger cars, ships, etc.

Power batteries and management systems for electric tools, electric bicycles, electric vehicles, etc.

Energy storage batteries for wind power generation systems, solar photovoltaic systems and wind-solar hybrid systems, etc.

Power storage application and engineering

Battery materials and accessories

Battery manufacturing equipment and testing devices

Supercapacitor

Electric Vehicle (EV)

