Tallow Fatty Acids Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Tallow Fatty Acids Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Tallow Fatty Acids Market by type(saturated, monounsaturated, polyunsaturated fatty acids) and by end-user(rubber industry, soaps and detergent industry, plastic industry, cosmetics and personal care industry) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Tallow Fatty Acids Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Tallow Fatty Acids Market. According to report the global tallow fatty acids market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.35% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segment Covered

The report on global tallow fatty acids market covers segments such as, type and end-user. On the basis of type the global tallow fatty acids market is categorized into saturated fatty acids, monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids. The saturated fatty acids segment is further segmented into stearic acids, myristic acids, and palmitic acids. On the basis of End-user the global tallow fatty acids market is categorized into rubber industry, soaps and detergent industry, plastic industry, cosmetics and personal care industry and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global tallow fatty acids market such as, BASF, AkzoNobel, Twin Riveres Technologies, Godrej Industries, VVF LLC, Baerlocher GmBH, Ferromac International, Colgate Palmolive, Emery oleochemicals, LG and Other companies.

