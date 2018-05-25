GLOBAL SPECIALTY FROZEN BAKERY MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2022

Illinois, 24 May 2018(News)- In Global Specialty Bakery Market bread rolls/artisan loaves and sweet baked goods/ morning goods together holds more than 90% of market share in 2016 (both in terms of value and volume) as maximum specialty frozen bakery products available in the market are comes under these two categories. North America holds major market share in sweet baked goods in 2016 and it will grow at the CAGR of 3.85% (in terms of volume) during the forecast period. Home maker will witness growth rate during the forecast period (in terms of value) due to increasing demand of various types of specialty frozen bakery products across the globe. Europe captures major market share in Home maker customer segment in 2016 as significant amount of specialty frozen bakery in Europe is used for home makers especially in countries like Italy and Germany.

The global market for specialty frozen bakery has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 3,434 million by 2022 with CAGR of 4.45% as changing lifestyle and adoption of various frozen bread rolls/ artisan loaves and sweet bakery goods in regular diet encouraging specialty frozen bakery products consumption. Improvement in distribution channels for specialty frozen bakery products is influencing the sales of frozen bakery products in Europe and North America region. Globally, QSR and foodservice holds more than 45% of market share in 2016 as maximum variety of specialty frozen bakery products available in QSR and foodservices compare to others. Convenience / independent retail will witness higher growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing number of small vendors in specialty frozen bakery market.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global specialty frozen bakery market primarily are Aryzta AG (Switzerland), Flowers Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Rich Products (U.S.), Lantmannen Unibake (Denmark), Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV (Mexico), Vandemoortele Bakery (France), Europastry Sa (Spain), Harry-Brot GmbH (Germany), Mantinga, UAB (Lithuania) and Il Germoglio Food Spa (Italy)

Target Audience:

• Specialty Frozen Bakery Manufacturers

• Food Industry

• Frozen food suppliers

• Bakery Industry

• Retailers and wholesalers

• Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

• The Global Specialty Frozen Bakery market is projected to reach USD 3,434 million by 2022 with CAGR of 4.45%

• Globally, the convenience/ independent retail is growing at higher rate of 4.89% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022.

• In North America, sweet baked goods & morning goods holds more than 90% of market share in 2016

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Belgium

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Malaysia

o Rest of APAC

