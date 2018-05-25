GLOBAL PEOPLE COUNTING SYSTEM MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2022

Illinois, 24 May 2018(News)- People counting system consists of people counter device that measures the number and direction of people traversing any entrance or a passage per unit time. This device is widely used in the entrances of buildings to record the total number of visitors. The people counting system market is growing because of high accuracy and reliability factors. There are various technologies associated with people counting systems such as infrared beams, thermal sensing, video and others. These technological advancements have aided people counting system vendors to bring innovation into their systems and software. The people counting systems and analyzing people behavior would encourage an orderly growth in the urban transportation.

Increasing struggle of retail stores with ecommerce players is the major factor driving the growth of People Counting System Market. By applying digital analytics, using people counting systems helps the retail stores to analyze their weaknesses by analyzing consumer traffic. The people counting system with cameras also helps in gender analysis which further helps the retail stores to decide their focus on placing preferable products into their stores.

people counting system market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, product, applications and region. The people counting system market by connectivity is further bifurcated into wired and wireless connectivity.

Key Players:

• The key players of people counting system market includes Iris GmbH (Germany)

• ShopperTrak (U.S.)

• RetailNext, Inc. (U.S.)

• Axis Communication AB (Sweden)

• FLIR Systems (U.S.)

• HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH (Germany)

• InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd (U.K.)

• IEE S.A. (Luxembourg)

• Eurotech SpA (Italy) and Traf-sys, Inc.(U.S.)

Global People Counting System Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the people counting system market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the people counting system market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Middle East & Africa.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Target Audience:

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• Hardware manufacturers

• Entertainment Sector

• Sports Organization

Key Findings:

• The global people counting system market is expected to reach USD 1139.3 Million by 2022.

• By Type, bidirectional type in people counting system accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~16% CAGR during forecast period.

• By Connectivity, wireless sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 15% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

• By Product, overhead counting system sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 16% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

• By Application, retail sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 18% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

