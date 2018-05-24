Skillsoft and SumTotal Announce Innovation Awards Winners at India Perspectives

Chandigarh, 24th May 2018–Skillsoftand SumTotaltoday announced the 2018 India Innovation Awards winners at its India Perspectives 2018 conference. These awards recognize and celebrate Skillsoft and SumTotal customers and partners for their innovation and powerful programs in learning and development, talent management, leadership development, IT skills and business skills programs. This is the second year Skillsoft and SumTotal have hosted Perspectives and the Innovation Awards in India.

“We are delighted to congratulate our winners who have achieved excellence in learning and development, talent management, and workforce management,”said Chad Gaydos, Chief Operating Officer of the Skillsoft Group.“Now in our second year hosting Perspectives in India, we’re thrilled to recognize these organizations for harnessing our innovative technology and world-class content solutions to fuel the success of their talent, enhance employee engagement and create a quantifiable impact for their organizations.”

Skillsoft and SumTotal presented awards in the following categories:

Program of the Year: Skillsoft | SumTotal

This award recognizes an organization that has developed and implemented a leading-edge program utilizing Skillsoft and/or SumTotal solutions with measurable impact on employees and the organization.

• Winner:Tata Consultancy Services

• Winner: Tech Mahindra Limited

• Honorable Mention: Aditya Birla Group

• Honorable Mention: Equiniti India

Talent Development Champion of the Year: Skillsoft | SumTotal

This award honours an organization’s HR or L&D champion who has achieved exceptional and consistent success throughout the year. This individual shows remarkable skills in delivering a transformational program in part by leveraging Skillsoft and/or SumTotal solutions.

• Winner: Surabhi Kaul, Global Head, Learning and Development, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• Honorable Mention: Mahesh Padala, GM and Head, Learning & Organization Development, KEC International Limited

Creating an Impact: Skillsoft | SumTotal

This award honours an organization that develops and implements best-in-class integrated learning and/ or talent programs that demonstrate strong results. Programs feature innovation to overcome challenges and realize success.

• Winner: Leadership Development: Lifestyle International Private Limited

• Honorable Mention: Leadership Development: Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

• Winner – IT Skills: Syntel Private Limited

• Honorable Mention – IT Skills: Zensar Technologies

• Winner – Business Skills: Adani Enterprises Limited

• Honorable Mention – Business Skills: Marico Limited

• Honorable Mention – Business Skills: JSW Group

• Winner – Government/PSUs: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

• Honorable Mention – Government/PSUs: National Payments Corporation of India

Thinking Big: Small and Medium Businesses: Skillsoft | SumTotal

This award honoursSmall and Medium Businesses that develop and implement best-in-class integrated learning and/ or talent programs that demonstrate strong results.

• Winner: Yodlee Infotech Private Limited

• Honorable Mention: Arcserve India Software Solutions

Channel Partner of the Year: Skillsoft

This award recognizes the Skillsoft Channel Partner that has developed and marketed a unique and innovative reseller solution to drive business results.

• Winner: HT-Media Limited

• Honorable Mention: GetCertGo Learning

The Innovation Awards were judged by subject matter experts from Skillsoft and SumTotal.