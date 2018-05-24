B2B Telecommunication Market is expected to grow at a Massive CAGR of over 14% during 2018 -2023

Market Overview:

B2B telecommunication can be defined as any kind of communication between businesses, businesses and clients, and clients and clients. B2B telecommunication service providers maintain the system data, text, sound, voice and video, for direct communication between businesses.

The key players in the global B2B Telecommunication Market are Comarch SA., Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Communications, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Orange S.A., AT&T Inc., and Cisco Systems (U.S.). Comarch SA a major player in B2B telecommunication market, It has designed B2B solution for telecom enterprise, which address challenges related to providing diverse selling strategies to companies of various sizes that comprise small, medium-sized and large multinational corporations. This solution also covers the complexities associated with delivering and supporting a large number of customized products and services. They enable enterprises by helping them manage service level agreements (SLA’s), and handling complex fulfilment process for telecom enterprise customer management.

The end-users of B2B telecommunication service is bifurcated into three categories that comprise small, medium and large enterprises. For example, small enterprises may use this service to make connections with the particular industry by creating a business corner of their website to draw attention of fellow business owners. Further, by doing this they may collaborate for some projects or share industry knowledge.

The adoption of B2B telecommunication service by enterprises have impacted the market in a broad way. Enterprises are reaping benefits by implementing the service, their travel expense is minimized by conducting face-to-face meetings via teleconference. They can connect to potential clients through social media platforms rather than attending industry summits and conferences in person.

The key factors driving the market include the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) across various sectors. IoT technology is gaining traction as it is cost-efficient and offers benefits such as wireless transactions, and machine to machine (M2M) communication to users. Other aspects such as reduced cost of broadband, and data storage service and availability of telecom network in remote areas is further fuelling the market growth.

Global B2B telecommunication market is estimated to expand at CAGR of approximately 14% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Comarch SA. (Poland)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

NTT Communications (Japan)

Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.)

Vodafone Group PLC (The U.K)

Orange S.A. (France)

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Amdocs Ltd (U.S.)

Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia)

Segments:

The global B2B Telecommunication market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, organization size, application, and region. The solution segment consists of unified communication and collaboration, WAN solution, M2M communication, cloud services, VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol). The deployment segment consists of fixed, mobile. By organization segment, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The application segment consists of industrial, and commercial.

Regional Analysis:

The global B2B telecommunication market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America market accounts for the highest share in the global B2B telecommunication market. Owing to faster adoption of cloud and VoIP services, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing in the B2B telecommunication market, the adoption of advanced telecom service in developing nations such as China, India & South Korea and development in the media and entertainment industry.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Software Providers

System Integrators

Original Equipment Manufacturers

