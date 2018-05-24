Acordis Technology & Solutions Call of the Game Dinner FountaineBleau Miami Beach

MIAMI, FLORIDA—Acordis Technology & Solutions, the official IT Solutions Provider for the Miami Heat and the Host Sponsor of the Miami Open, hosted the annual Acordis Call of the Game Dinner on April 7, 2018 at the FountaineBleau Miami Beach.

The Acordis Call of the Game Dinner honored the work of the people “behind the scenes” who made a difference in our community. The Dinner featured a silent and live auction filled with fantastic trips, memorabilia, one of a kind experiences and much more! The 2018 honorees were recipients of the Don Shula Sports Legend Award, the Sonny Hirsch Excellence in Sports Broadcasting Award, and the Ted Arison Community Service Award respectively: Joe Namath, Jim Berry, and Constance Collins.

Date: April 7, 2018

Location: FountaineBleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Time: 6:30PM to 10:00PM

About Acordis International Corp.

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.