Shopify Integration Offers Zenoti Customers Enhanced Ecommerce Features

Salon and spa software management provider Zenoti announced today the launch of a comprehensive integration with popular ecommerce platform Shopify.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify currently powers over 600,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries, and is trusted by small businesses as well as large brands like Starbucks, Red Bull, Nestle, Rebecca Minkoff, Kylie Cosmetics and many more. Merchants can use the software to design, set up and manage their stores across multiple sales channels.

The integration offers Zenoti customers the option to use Shopify for their online retail product and gift card sales, while continuing to use Zenoti’s webstore for online booking — all with a single sign-on for an elevated guest experience.

Guests will transition seamlessly between Shopify and Zenoti, and all of their online purchase history will be stored in their guest profile in Zenoti. This will provide a “single point of truth,” enabling Zenoti customers to access all of their guests’ purchase and service history in Zenoti. This will allow Zenoti customers to better upsell and cross-sell services and products in-store, and create targeted online marketing campaigns using guest purchase history across channels.

The integration will also offer critical ecommerce features like automated product refill reminders that help Zenoti customers grow retail revenue in an increasingly competitive ecommerce landscape. Shopify allows business to sell products on multiples channels, including Amazon and Pinterest, to maximize retail product sales. The improved retail experience Shopify provides also helps salons and spas enhance their online customer experience and better compete with ecommerce powerhouses like Amazon.

“As an enterprise software solution, Zenoti is in a unique position to partner with third-party software providers to ensure our customers have access to the best tools available for running their businesses,” said Sudheer Koneru, CEO at Zenoti. “Shopify is the leading ecommerce provider, and we’re pleased to bring their robust ecommerce tools to the Zenoti solution. Online retail sales are critical for the success of businesses of all sizes, and this integration gives our customers the tools they need to compete.”

Shopify integration will be available to new and existing Zenoti customers in June.

About Zenoti

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in over 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.

To learn more about Zenoti, visit https://www.zenoti.com/