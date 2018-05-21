Microcellular Plastics Market 2018 Global Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Report

Global Microcellular Plastics Market Research Report Information: By Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Food Packaging, And Others) Region – Forecast Till 2023

Synopsis of microcellular plastics Market

Microcellular plastics belongs to a class of thermoplastic polymers that are characterized by a large number of cell densities almost in billions per cm3 of tiny bubbles. Their processing method has an advantage over conventional foam processes as it uses an inert gas such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen to create cells with evenly distributed and uniformly sized microscopic cells rather than chlorofluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, and other toxic chemical blowing agent. They possess excellent properties such as high strength to weight ratio, impact strength, durability, fatigue life, thermal stability, thermal & acoustical insulation performance, dielectric strength, and other optical properties. With all the above-mentioned properties these are widely used in various ends use application such as electrical & electronics, healthcare, building & construction, automotive & transportation, food packaging, and others.

As per the analysis, some of the noticeable market factors and trends identified in the global microcellular plastics market include rising urbanization, increasing building & construction activities, and continuous growth of automotive & transportation sector. Furthermore, growing number of working professionals in emerging economies along with increasing consumption of packaged food items has increased the plastic consumption in packaging industry which in turn is estimated to drive the growth of the market over the assessment period during 2017-2023. Moreover, microcellular plastics are recyclable as compared to conventional plastics and have high adoption rate in various end-use industries, which are likely to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for the lightweight automotive vehicle along with increased usage of microcellular plastics in the manufacturing of vehicle parts is estimated to drive the demand over the forecast period. Increasing commercial, residential, and institutional construction activities in developing countries is estimated to propel the growth of the market over the assessment period. Moreover, rising usage of microcellular plastic in the electronics industry and continuous expansion of healthcare sector is predicted to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global microcellular plastics market is categorized on the basis of application and region. On the basis of the application, the market is classified into building & construction, automotive & transportation, healthcare, electrical & electronics, food packaging, and others. On the basis of the regions, microcellular plastics market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global microcellular plastics are BASF SE (Germany), Horizon Plastics International Inc. (Canada), Gracious Living Innovations (Canada), Armacell Canada Inc. (Canada), Ingenia Polymers Corp. (U.S.), Total Plastics Solutions (U.S.), Lavergne Group (Canada), Sealed Air (U.S.), Trexel, Inc. (U.S.), and Griswold Corporation (U.S.).

Intended Audience

Microcellular Plastics manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of microcellular plastics

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Microcellular Plastics Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Microcellular Plastics Market

Continued. . . .

