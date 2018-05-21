Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market: Global Forecast over 2017 – 2027

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware – Market Overview

Laboratory glassware and plasticware products comprise of various types of equipment such as adapter, beakers, bottles, burette, chromatography apparatus, flask, measuring cylinder, thermometer, tubes, etc. which are used in clinical and research laboratories for scientific experiments. Many types of glassware and plasticware products used in laboratories which are classified on the basis of their uses and application during the research process. In last few decades glassware products dominate the market, but nowadays this trend is changed and increases the demand for plasticware products. Plasticware products are flexible, easy to handle, and less expensive than glassware. These are few factors which help in increasing the demand for plasticware products. However, many chemicals subtend and solvent needs to be heated during research and test process. So, in such a case glassware is the only option among plasticware and glassware which is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Request For TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6049

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware – Market Dynamics

There are several factors which help in driving the laboratory glassware and plasticware market. Firstly, increasing research in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries drives the demand for the laboratory glassware and plasticware. For easily diagnose the diseases, and effective result increasing preference for the test before treatment also contributes to the growth of the laboratory glassware and plasticware. Shifting towards the automated laboratory process is a key trend in the laboratory glassware and plasticware market. Lack of funds in many research hamper the growth of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market. However, laboratory glassware create an opportunity for the manufacturer during the forecast period.

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware – Market Segmentation

Laboratory glassware and plasticware can be segmented into product type and end use.

On the basis of product type, laboratory glassware and plasticware is segmented into –

Flasks

Separating Funnels

Pipettes and Pipette Tips

Test Tubes

Measuring Cylinder

Beakers

Others

On the basis of end use, laboratory glassware and plasticware is segmented into –

Diagnostic centers and Hospitals

Research and Academic Institutes

Food & Beverage industries

Pharmaceutical and chemical industries

Others

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market – Regional Overview

The laboratory glassware and plasticware market has been segmented into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Japan

The North American region represents the largest laboratory glassware and plasticware market, owing to a mature consumer base. The Western Europe and Eastern Europe markets are highly saturated and are expected to remain rather stagnant. The APEJ and the MEA regions, however, provide immense opportunities for growth of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to become the largest market for laboratory glassware and plasticware. Emerging economies in Asia, such as China and India have witnessed an increased spending on research and development and in the healthcare sector. As a result, demand for laboratory glassware and plasticware in India and China, along with other ASEAN countries is anticipated to witness exponential growth, during the forecast period. The laboratory glassware and plasticware market in Latin America is also expected to witness steady growth with increased spending on the healthcare sector and emphasis on research.

Request For Sample @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6049

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market – Key Players

Few of the key players identified across the globe in the laboratory glassware and plasticware marker are SOMATCO, Paul Marienfeld GmbH & Co. KG, Rose Scientific Ltd., Corning Incorporated, SciLabware Limited, Acumen Labware, M. V. Scientific, BOECO Germany, and among others.