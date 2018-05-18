Gluten Free Food Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2023

Gluten Free Food Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Gluten Free Food Market by type(bakery, baby food, confectionery, cereals, pasta, and ready meals and others), Bakery food include bagels, baking mixes, and others, by distribution channels(supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Gluten Free Food Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. The global gluten free food market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% during 2017-2023 and reach USD X.XX billion by 2023.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the gluten free food market by type, by distribution channels and region. The market segmentation based on type includes bakery, baby food, confectionery, cereals, pasta, and ready meals and others. Bakery food include bagels, baking mixes, baking powder, buns, crackers, cookies, and others. The market segmentation based on distribution channels includes Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Convenience stores and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe is the largest gluten free food market globally, with a market share of more than 50%. The market is driven by the demand in Germany and France. The fear among public that gluten is a reason for obesity has brought acceptance for gluten free foods. North America is the second largest market with over 20% market share and it is the fastest growing market. Steady increase in celiac disease patients and improving awareness among customers about gluten free food products in the US are driving the market in North America. In South American region, there is huge demand for bread products, cookies, and snacks that are gluten free. Brazil drives the growth in this market. In African region, South Africa provides the opportunity for expansion due to the presence of established bakery sector. The introduction of new range of gluten free snacks, convenience foods, and alcoholic beverages has made even non-celiac patients to buy these products and it is expected to drive the demand for the market over the forecast period. The increasing awareness among consumers about gluten free products provides an opportunity for major global market players to invest more in this sector to increase the output. The challenge for the players in the market will be to be innovative and introduce products that will be appealing to the customers to remain competitive in the market.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include, Boulder Brands Inc, Dr Schar AG, Ener-G Foods Inc, Freedom Foods Group Ltd, Genius Foods Ltd, Hain Celestial Group Inc, Hero Group AG, Kellogg’s Company, Kraft Heinz Company, Mrs Crimble’s

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of gluten free food globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of gluten free food market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the gluten free food market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to Gluten Free Food Market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliance, supports, and barriers in the Gluten Free Food market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on Gluten Free Food Market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the gluten free food market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Gluten Free Food Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Gluten Free Food Market

4. Global Gluten Free Food Market Analysis, by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Bakery

4.1.1 Bagels

4.1.2 Baking Mixes

4.1.3 Baking Powder

4.1.4 Buns

4.1.5 Crackers

4.1.6 Cookies

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Baby Food

4.3 Confectionary

4.4 Pasta

4.5 Ready Meals

4.6 Others

5. Global Gluten Free Food Market Analysis, by Distribution channels 2017 – 2023

5.1 Supermarkets and hypermarkets

5.2 Convenience stores

5.3 others

6. Global Gluten Free Food Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Gluten Free Food Market by Type

6.1.2 North America Gluten Free Food Market by Distribution Channels

6.1.3 North America Gluten Free Food Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Gluten Free Food Market by Type

6.2.2 Europe Gluten Free Food Market by Distribution Channels

6.2.3 Europe Gluten Free Food Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Gluten Free Food Market by Type

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Gluten Free Food Market by Distribution Channels

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Gluten Free Food Market by Country

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW Gluten Free Food Market by Type

6.4.2 RoW Gluten Free Food Market by Distribution Channels

6.4.3 RoW Gluten Free Food Market by Sub-region

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Boulder Brands Inc

7.2 Dr Schar AG

7.3 Ener-G Foods Inc

7.4 Freedom Foods Group Ltd

7.5 Genius Foods Ltd

7.6 Hain Celestial Group Inc

7.7 Hero Group AG

7.8 Kellogg’s Company

7.9 Kraft Heinz Company

7.10 Mrs Crimble’s

