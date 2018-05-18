Global bio polymers market expected to reach USD 6.37 billion in 2023: Europe to be the most productive region by 2023

Synopsis of Bio Polymers Market

The Global Bio polymers is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 6.37 billion by 2023 with CAGR of ~12.05 % between 2016 and 2023

Commenting on this report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said, “Global Bio Polymers market size is expected to grow at USD ~6.37 billion by 2023. The market witnessed a significant growth over the forecasted period owing to growing end user industry such as into packaging, agriculture, automotive, pharmaceutical, construction, and others (electronics, personal care, sports).

The major driving factors of bio polymers market are growing demand from various industrial applications such as films, bottles, bottles, fibers, seed coating, vehicle components, medical implants, and others (printed circuit boards, audio devices, fuel and exhaust system). In addition, the increasing demand from the packaging industry is expected to fuel market growth of bio polymerss in near future.

Main issues for enhanced physical properties of biopolymers include impact heat resistance, modification, and barrier performance.

Segment Analysis

The global bio polymers market has been segmented into types, application and end use industries. On the basis of types, the global bio polymers market is segmented into bio- polyethylene (PE), bio- polyethylene terephthalate (PET), poly lactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), biodegradable polyesters, and others (regenerated cellulose, starch blends). Among all poly lactic acid bio polymer segment is one of the fastest growing segments in the global biopolymers market and will continue to lead the market over the forecasted period. Furthermore, poly lactic acid bio polymers is water-resistant and decomposes within three weeks when subjected to the industrial composting process. Therefore, poly lactic acid bio polymers finds widespread applications in domestic and various end user industry such as, packaging sector, injection molding, film and sheet casting.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the Key players in the global bio polymers market: BASF SE (Europe), Braskem S.A (UK), Biome Technologies plc (UK), Plantic Technologies Limited (Austrelia), Bio-on S.p.A. (Europe), Novamont S.P.A (Europe), Toray Industries Inc (Japan), Tianjin GreenBio Materials Co., Ltd (Japan), Danimer Scientific (US), Rodenburg Biopolymers (US), and Others

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the largest market of bio polymers in terms of production especially in China region. The Second largest market in terms of production is Europe followed by North America. In terms of consumption global bio polymers market is led by Europe region due to demand in various applications such as packaging and pharmaceutical industry. Second position is held by APAC region and the third largest market of bio polymers is North America. Latin America and Middle East also witnessed in growth of bio polymers market due to various application such as films, bottles, bottles, fibers, seed coating, vehicle components, medical implants, and others.

Study Objectives of Bio Polymers Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Bio Polymers Market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

To provide regional trade analysis

To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market

Intended Audience:

Bio Polymers manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Bio Polymers

Production Process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

