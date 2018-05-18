Future of Feed Protein Ingredient Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Feed Protein Ingredient Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Feed Protein Ingredient Market by source (plant sources and animal sources), by application (feed and non-feed compound segment), by use (cattle, poultry, swine, pork) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Feed Protein Ingredient Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. According to the report the global feed protein ingredient market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between XX % to XX % from 2017 to 2023. The global feed protein ingredient market was worth USD 4 billion in 2015.

Market Insights

The report identified that the global feed protein ingredient market is driven by factors such as growing meat consumption worldwide, consistent increase in population, increased export of beef from India, rapid urbanization as well as rising livestock production. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes presence of plant protein as an alternative likely to inhibit market growth. Increase in livestock production, FDA and EU approvals on these ingredients and strong consumer acceptance expected to bring opportunities to feed protein ingredient market. Control over the price is the major challenge for manufactures to expand further over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global feed protein ingredient market by source, by application, by end use and region. The segmentation based on source includes plant sources and animal sources. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as feed and non-feed compound segment. On the basis of end use market is segmented into cattle, poultry, swine, pork and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.Asia pacific is the key market for feed protein ingredient market. As of 2015, the region accounted for majority global market share of more than XX%. India drives the APAC feed protein ingredient market, due to highest export of beef and strong consumer acceptance. Following APAC, North America is the second largest animal feed protein ingredient market with over XX% of global market share. Growth in this region is attributed to consumption of beef in larger quantities. Emerging markets such as china, Argentina and Brazil expected to drive feed protein ingredient market. APAC likely to continue its dominance and anticipated to witness highest CAGR of XX% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Darling International Inc, the Scoular Company, Omega Protein Corporation, Roquette Freres, Aarhuskarlshamn AB (AAK), Bunge Ltd., Euroduna Rohstoffe Gmbh, Lansing Trade Group LLC, Beteiligungs-AG (Agrana).

