FIITJEE Students recreated history of overwhelming success in JEE Main 2018 results

New Delhi, 18 May 2018: FIITJEE’s overwhelming performance in JEE Main 2018 certainly calls for nationwide celebration.

After the great success achieved by the students in JEE Main 2018, FIITJEE South Delhi too, gathered all their toppers and achievers for a celebration. From cake cutting ceremony to the distribution of sweets among the faculty, students and their parents, FIITJEE made it grand bash reflecting the zeal and excitement of all stakeholders including faculty.

The leading coaching institute was in upbeat mood after witnessing the remarkable achievement by its students in JEE Main 2018.

FIITJEE is Synonym of Success and once again it has been proven its supremacy. In JEE Main, 2018 Results FIITJEE students have secured 3 in Top 10; 6 in Top 20; 14 in Top 30; 21 in Top 50; 39 in Top 100; 170 in Top 500 All India Ranks.

From Classroom / Integrated School Programs & Short Duration Classroom Programs 10544 FIITJEE Students Qualified for JEE Advanced 2018.

6861 FIITJEE Students from All Programs have Secured All India Rank within 50000 in Common Rank List.

From FIITJEE South Delhi Centre, 784 students from Classroom /Integrated School Programs & 1040 students from All Programs have qualified for JEE Advanced, 2018.

Shivam Goel AIR 30, who scored 333 marks out of 360 marks is a student of Two Year Classroom Program at FIITJEE South Delhi Centre.

Kalash Gupta AIR 82, Gaurav Kumar AIR 102 and many others have performed very well and have qualified for JEE Advanced 2018.

Around 11.8 lakh students from across the country appeared for JEE Main 2018 that took place in three phases earlier this month. The offline mode of the exam was conducted on 8th April 2018 while the online mode was scheduled on 15th and 16th April 2018.

Over 1 lakh aspirants from general category who have cleared this milestone will now appear for the final round – JEE Advanced on 20th May 2018 to compete for approximately 5,500 coveted IIT seats (general category).

Results highlights of FIITJEE Performance at National level in JEE Main 2018:

• 9 State Toppers, 20 City Toppers & 4 Girl City Toppers.

• All India Ranks- 3 in Top 10, 6 in Top 20, 14 in Top 30, 21 in Top 50; 39 in Top 100 & 170 in Top 500.

On this prestigious occasion, FIITJEE’s Director Mr. R. L. Trikha said, “It is that period of the year when the students and institute celebrate their hard work done throughout the year. Students get motivated by witnessing such gala moments of celebration of success in the institutes; it prompts them to aim for success in the other upcoming examinations.”

“With success from all the centres of FIITJEE, yet again decades of excellence pioneered by the institute remains unchallenged and unaltered. The success of FIITJEE students at National level, year after year, proves the superiority of the faculty and the unique pattern-proof teaching modalities of India’s most trusted institute,” said Mr. Trikha.

The aspirants rejoiced after the results were announced on 30th April 2018. Students were joined by the faculty members and administrative authorities of FIITJEE in their respective cities to celebrate their success. Sweets were distributed to all the students and their parents who were also present on the occasion.

*********