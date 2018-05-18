Analytics of Things Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2023

Market Scenario:

The Analytics of Things describes the analysis of the data produced by the Internet of Things devices. Analytics of Things is essential to make the connected devices smart and allow it to make smart decisions. It can be integrated with an organization’s existing business analytics. The potential of Analytics of Things Market is being recognized by the organization which will bring success to their business. With the evolution of Big Data the organization are expected to generate huge data in the forecast year which is being started to build up on their analytics capabilities. The organizations are investing in advanced technology and skilled human resources for AoT to be successful.

The study indicates that the Analytics of Things AoT can be used in various sectors such as predictive, analytics, diagnostics analytics and among others. These analytics of things are driven by the access the huge amount of data in real time which is further substitute a cloud based solution, which improve efficiency, increasing demand of IOT and demand of instant information and many more has fueled the market of analytics of things market. Moreover, by using AoT the organizations can sense of the data generation and thus, can take required steps to recover the business.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3897

The global Analytics of Things market is expected to grow at USD$ ~29.53 billion by 2023, at ~30.0% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Dell Technologies, Inc. (US)

Google, Inc., (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

com, Inc. (US)

Teradata Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Segments:

The global Analytics of Things market has been segmented on the basis of type, component, end -users and region.

Analytics of Things Market by Type:

Automating Analytics

Prescriptive analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Descriptive analytics

Predictive analytics

Others

Analytics of Things Market by Component:

Software

Sensor data analytics

IoT gateway analytics

Network management

Services

Managed services

Professional services

Others

Analytics of Things Market by End-User:

Retail and e-Commerce

Government and defense

Healthcare and life sciences

Telecommunications and IT

Others

Get Completed Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/analytics-of-things-market-3897

Analytics of Things Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Analytics of Things market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest market share in Analytics of Things market owing to the government investments in the IoT technology. The growing demand of the Analytics of Things, Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in this market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for Analytics of Things market and expected to have highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Intended Audience:

Raw material providers

Service providers and distributors

AoT application builders

Independent Software Vendors

Analytics consulting companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Intellectual property core and licensing providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Analytics of Things Market: By Type

1.3.2 Global Analytic Of Things Market: By Component

1.3.3 Global Analytics of Things Market: By End User

1.3.4 Global Analytics of Things Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Component

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Analytics of Things Market, By Type

Table 2 Analytics of Things Market, By Component

Table 3 Analytics of Things Market, By End-User

Table 4 Analytics of Things Market, By Regions

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Analytics of Things Market: By Type (%)

Figure 3 Analytics of Things Market: By Component (%)

Figure 4 Analytics of Things Market: By End-User (%)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com