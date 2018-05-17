Home Furniture Market Research and Analysis 2018

Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture that are used to make a house or building a comfortable place to live.

Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture that are used to make a house or building a comfortable place to live. With the rapid urbanization and improved standards of living, the need for furniture has increased considerably over the last few years.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the home furniture market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from new home furniture sold to residential customers in the US.

This report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Ashley Furniture HomeStore

• La-Z-Boy

• IKEA

• Williams-Sonoma

• Rooms To Go

• Mattress Firm

Other prominent vendors

• RH MODERN

• Berkshire Hathaway

• Pier 1 Imports

• Raymour & Flanigan

• Sleep Number

• Klaussner Home Furnishings

• Ethan Allen

• Bassett Furniture

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global furniture market

• Global home furniture market

PART 06: Market overview

• Furniture market in the US

• Market size and forecast

• Home furniture market in the US

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

• Home furniture market in the US by product

• Home furniture market in the US by living room furniture

• Home furniture market in the US by bedroom furniture

• Home furniture market in the US by storage furniture

• Home furniture market in the US by others

PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channels

• Home furniture market in the US by distribution channels

• Home furniture market in the US by brick and mortar

• Home furniture market in the US by online mode

Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/home-furniture-market-in-the-us-2017-2021/request-sample