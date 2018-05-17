Cholesterol Monitors Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2027

Cholesterol is a waxy fat-like substance (known as lipid) occurring naturally in all parts of the body and is vital for the normal functioning of the body. All the cholesterol that the body needs to build cells mainly comes from the liver but this can also be found in some foods. High levels of cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) in the blood leads to increase risk of serious health conditions. Proteins carry the cholesterol in the body and when combine together they form lipoproteins, which are of two types – high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL). HDL is known as ‘good cholesterol’ as it carry cholesterol away from the cells and back to the liver. There it’s either broken down or eliminated from the body as a waste product. LDL is known as ‘bad cholesterol’ as it carry cholesterol to the cells needing it, however, excessive levels of cholesterol can build up in the walls of arteries which leads to artery diseases.

High cholesterol levels increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, atherosclerosis, and peripheral arterial disease (PAD) as cholesterol can build up in the artery wall and restrict the blood flow to the heart, brain, and other parts of the body. High cholesterol coupled with other factors such as an unhealthy diet, smoking, and hypertension can also increase the chances of developing heart problems. Thus, cholesterol levels should be tested if a person has been diagnosed with stroke, PAD, or coronary heart disease, family history of early CVD, overweight, diabetes, cholesterol related condition, or high blood pressure. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 6 adults (16.3%) of the population has high cholesterol (which is defined as 240 mg/dL or higher). Blood cholesterol is measured in units called millimoles per litre of blood (mmol/L). Blood tests or cholesterol monitors can measure the amount of cholesterol in the body. Cholesterol monitors are portable hand-held automatic devices that monitor the total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides.

Cholesterol Monitors Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders coupled with growing emphasis on early diagnosis and miniaturization of cholesterol monitors will drive the growth of the global cholesterol monitors market. In addition to this, growing preference for self-monitoring to improve the quality of life and live a healthy lifestyle will further stimulate the growth of the global cholesterol monitors market. Moreover, the growing emphasis to reduce the global burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) along with measures for preventive healthcare practices such as screening and health checkup programs will propel the growth of the cholesterol monitors market. Further, government reforms to provide advanced healthcare services and awareness programs to improve the quality of testing will further stimulate the growth of the global cholesterol monitors market.

Cholesterol Monitors Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global cholesterol monitors market has been segmented on the basis of product, end user, and geography.

Based on product, the global cholesterol monitors market is segmented as below:

Cholesterol Monitors

Accessories

Based on end user, the global cholesterol monitors market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Cholesterol Monitors Market: Overview

Cholesterol monitors market is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period. Innovation in miniaturization and increasing preference for preventive healthcare and self-monitoring are the major trends observed in the global cholesterol monitors market. These trends are projected to drive the demand for cholesterol monitors in next few years. Moreover, growing popularity for non-invasive devices for cholesterol monitoring will further propel the growth of the global cholesterol monitors market.

Cholesterol Monitors Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global cholesterol monitors market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global cholesterol monitors market primarily due to rise in incidence of CVDs coupled with rapidly aging population, high preference for self-monitoring devices and increased awareness related to prevention and early diagnosis of the diseases in the region. The cholesterol monitors market in the Asia Pacific region is poised to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast primarily due to high patient population and growing awareness about early diagnosis and improving healthcare services in the region.

Cholesterol Monitors Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the global cholesterol monitors market include Roche Diagnostics, PTS Diagnostics, Omron Healthcare, Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., AccuTech, LLC, Alere Inc., Siemens, Medline Industries, Inc., Abaxis, Inc., ManthaMed, and Fisher Scientific, among others.