Botho University is recognized as one of the top universities to offer certificate programs in Botswana. Having been established in 1997, Botho University has steadily built a reputation for being the best university in Southern Africa Botswana. The university offers a range of degrees ranging from master’s degrees to certificate level courses. It is also the only ISO 9001:2008 certified university and one of the only universities to have international affiliations in Botswana.

The university has four ultra-modern campuses, three located in Botswana and one in Lesotho. All campuses boast of excellent infrastructure with vast technical learning resources. The campuses are designed in-line with international standards and have hosted many prestigious events as well. Apart from academic infrastructure, Botho University also offers excellent extracurricular infrastructure and other amenities and facilities.

As a Botswana accountancy college, Botho University is recognized for offering the best degrees in business and accounting. The university has a strong faculty staff, many of whom are recognized in the industry as experts. Botho University also has several academic and industrial affiliations, both in Botswana as also worldwide. Thanks to this, university graduates are equipped with a strong skill set with industrial exposure.

Botho University offers a range of certificate programs in Botswana ranging from diplomas to master’s degrees. In particular, the campus-based business and accounting degrees offered by the university are highly sought after. The university attracts students from Botswana as well as from other neighboring Southern African countries.

The course curriculum at Botho University is incredibly well designed. This is all thanks to the expert faculty staff, who structure courses with extensive inputs from the industry. This provides hands-on learning to students and equips them better to work in the industry after graduation. The university also provides students with an opportunity to take advantage of various international student exchange programs.

Botho University has already built a reputation for providing fine graduates with tremendous skills. Botho graduates are respected in the industry,and many are even taking Botswana’s economy forward. The university is making rapid strides and is increasingly attracting more international students. No wonder it is considered the best university in Southern Africa Botswana. Botho University continues to lead the way as an established and reputed Botswana accountancy college.

