Ambica Uppal publishes her poetry book ‘Malhaar’

India, 17th May 2018: Ambica Uppal has published a moving poetry book Malhaar with Notion Press.

Malhaar is an old melody in Indian classical music which is associated with torrential rains of the monsoon seasons. The book has been titled so because it captures the poetic downpour of the author’s emotions. The beautiful poems in this book talk about the various seasons of life.

The book is extremely poetic as nature. The author has narrated the poems in her own style, which will leave the readers mesmerised. She has touched upon all the vital emotions of human life and has segregated the poems accordingly. The book features many categories such as ‘Let Yourself Love and Be Loved’, ’Lessons Learnt and Discerned’, ‘On Voyages’ etc. These poems will surely inspire and motivate people to look and live life in a different way as they highlight many vital aspects of humanism, love, relationships etc.

The author, Ambica Uppal, would like to thank her readers in advance and speaking about the same, she said, “As much as I enjoyed writing it, I also hope that this book strengthens your belief in yourself and nudges you to take on new adventures, introspect, reflect, become more hopeful, dream and grow as a person. This collection is dense with love, hope, emotions and relationships. The literal meaning of Malhaar refers to old raga of Indian classical music which is evocative of rains in the monsoon season. While writing this book, I did not hold back my emotions and allowed it to flow. I believe readers will be able connect with my poems very strongly.’’

Ambica is an Indian-Canadian writer who lives in Toronto, Canada. She was born in Aizawl, an eastern city in India. Her father was in the Indian Army, and like most army kids she moved with her family from one city to another quite often. This fostered nomadic tendencies in her. For a child who moved every few years while growing up, writing accorded the much-needed support she needed before she could acculturate herself in her new environment.

Today, her writings are manifestations of what she feels while experiencing things around her and poetry is just one such form in which she likes to express herself.

Malhaar is currently out and available on Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce sites.