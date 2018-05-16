Deep Learning Market to reach a market size of $256.2 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Deep Learning Market, published by KBV research, the Global Deep Learning Market size is expected to reach $256.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 31% CAGR during the forecast period.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Deep Learning Market

Deep Learning Market Size

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Deep Learning Software Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 37.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 37.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Deep Learning Hardware Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 45.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Deep Learning Services Market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Security market holds the largest market share in Global Deep Learning Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 39.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness a CAGR of 39.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The Image Recognition market holds the largest market share in Global Deep Learning Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 38.8 % during the forecast period. The Signal Recognition market is expected to witness a CAGR of 39.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Data Mining market would garner market value of $3,930.8 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/deep-learning-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Deep Learning Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services), Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Micron Technology, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Nvidia Corporation, and Sensory, Inc.

Global Deep Learning Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Software

Hardware

Services

Professional

Managed

By End User

Security

Marketing

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Others

By Application

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Data Mining

Others

By Geography

North America Deep Learning Market

US Deep Learning Market

Canada Deep Learning Market

Mexico Deep Learning Market

Rest of Global Deep Learning Market

Europe Deep Learning Market

Germany Deep Learning Market

UK Deep Learning Market

France Deep Learning Market

Russia Deep Learning Market

Spain Deep Learning Market

Italy Deep Learning Market

Rest of Europe Deep Learning Market

Asia Pacific Deep Learning Market

China Deep Learning Market

Japan Deep Learning Market

India Deep Learning Market

South Korea Deep Learning Market

Singapore Deep Learning Market

Malaysia Deep Learning Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Deep Learning Market

LAMEA Deep Learning Market

Brazil Deep Learning Market

Argentina Deep Learning Market

UAE Deep Learning Market

Saudi Arabia Deep Learning Market

South Africa Deep Learning Market

Nigeria Deep Learning Market

Rest of LAMEA Deep Learning Market

Companies Profiled

com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

Google, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Nvidia Corporation

Sensory, Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Deep Learning Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Deep Learning Market (2017-2023)

Europe Deep Learning Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Deep Learning Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Deep Learning Market (2017-2023)